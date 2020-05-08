Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has produced documents showing Venezuela's Vice President Delcey Rodriguez was accompanied to T&T in a sanctioned aircraft by high level oil execs. Mrs. Persad Bissessar alleges says the records have now disappeared from official logs as she places a mound of questions before the Prime Minister. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

