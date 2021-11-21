The Opposition has written to the President calling on her to revoke the appointment of one of this nation's Independent Senators.

Senator Wade Mark the Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, made the announcement about the letter during the Opposition's news conference today.

Senator Vieira has raised a motion calling on the Senate to establish a Select Committee to consider and report on a code of ethical conduct and behavior for Senators.

In the motion, Senator Vieira raised concerns about the conduct of the Opposition Senators during the meeting of the Electoral College on October 21st.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Farley On Rowley

Farley On Rowley

Responding to the full blown attack of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, on the PDP, PDP leader Watson Duke and deputy political leader Farley Augustine, Mr. Augustine

Rowley On Watson

Rowley On Watson

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said, it was only while the Government was making hard decisions on expenditure at WASA, that it discovered certain payments had been made to PSA President Watson Duke.

PDP Meeting

PDP Meeting

A promise of a curriculum for the educational system that is more Tobago centric, a boost in…