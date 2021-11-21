The Opposition has written to the President calling on her to revoke the appointment of one of this nation's Independent Senators.
Senator Wade Mark the Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate, made the announcement about the letter during the Opposition's news conference today.
Senator Vieira has raised a motion calling on the Senate to establish a Select Committee to consider and report on a code of ethical conduct and behavior for Senators.
In the motion, Senator Vieira raised concerns about the conduct of the Opposition Senators during the meeting of the Electoral College on October 21st.