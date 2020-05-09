In response to the Prime Minister's announcement today on Phase One of restarting the country, Public Relations Officer of the United National Congress Anita Haynes says while the opposition supports the relaxing of social measures, moving into a post COVID world without knowing the state of the economy is detrimental to the country. Nisha John-Mohammed reports.

