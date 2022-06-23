Do certain aspects of our culture encourage domestic violence? In the view of one Opposition Senator, fetes, like the recent Stink and Dutty and Jam Naked, send messages which may fuel gender-based violence. Senator David Nakhid made the comments during a Joint Select Committee hearing into the State's capacity to provide support for victims of Domestic Violence and Family Conflicts. Rynessa Cutting reports.

