One Opposition Senator says a large number of State bodies is not ready to implement the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Regulations, 2021.
Juhel Browne reports.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
One Opposition Senator says a large number of State bodies is not ready to implement the Pub…
The Chairman of the Penal Debe Regional Corporation says he never used the terminology "raci…
No fetes, no j'ouvert, no parade of the bands. This year 2022, A Taste of Carnival is taking…
State entities would have no choice but to comply with the procurement regulations once they…
Social distancing and sanitization are said to be just some of the challenges schools faced …
The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association is not on the National Advisory Commit…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription