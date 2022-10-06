The Opposition is calling the response of the ODPM into question, as the country continues to grapple with the effects of the tropical wave that has now passed us. During today's Standing Finance Committee debate, Opposition MP Saddam Hosein questioned why the ODPM would be allocated another 16 million dollars, when in his view, the entity has "fallen down on its face". Rynessa Cutting has more.
OPPOSITION: ODPM HAS FALLEN DOWN ON ITS FACE
Rynessa Cutting
