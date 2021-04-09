The Opposition was a no show at today's sitting of the Lower House which in two hours passed the Anti-Gang Bill and two motions. Government MP's calls their parliamentary counterparts a disgrace.

TEMA On St. Vincent

The director of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency, Allan Stewart, says the agency has been monitoring the developments in St. Vincent, 

Crime Wrap

A couple of police officers have found themselves on the wrong side of the law.