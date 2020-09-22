The Opposition Leader is calling on the Government to give more details about the $15 billion deficit for fiscal 2020 that it says was the result of the Covid 19 crisis as said some of the constituents visiting UNC MPs claim they have not received any State financial assistance even as the Finance Minister has said the Ministry of Finance has paid 74,549 at a total value of $112 million.
"$15 billion deficit well you know I want to know where has that money gone? How many of you would like to know where is the $15 billion where is the $20 billon? Where is the $20 billion in the HSF where is the billions that they borrowed? Where has it gone because the majority of people they come into our offices they talk to us, we are their MPs. We are inundated by people with desperation they have not received not one Salary Relief Grant. They have not received any food hampers or food cards. So to tell us you have a $15 billion deficit I want you to outline that. We will hold you accountable."
The Opposition Leader said she is outraged at what she alluded to be a lack of priorities on the part of the State with regard to dealing with children and adults suffering during the Covid 19 pandemic
She made reference to a report in the Newsday newspaper that the police are investigating the alleged theft of a peacock from the Prime Minister's private home in Tobago earlier this year.. after it had been knocked down by a driver.
"These four children... We discussed that earlier in our executive meeting about the depression and the suffering people are going through and you have a Prime Minister looking for what? Not looking for laptops for children, not looking for food or hampers for families but looking for what? A peacock. Can you believe that? Anywhere else in the world there would be outrage and I am exceedingly outraged."