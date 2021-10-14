Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar calls the current police service commission and police commissioner fiasco a constitutional abyss. She renews her call on the president to speak up or resign and is asking for the AG to remove for drafting bad law.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Justice Nadia Kangaloo declares the appointments of Gary Griffith and Mac Donald Jacob to ac…
Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar calls the current police service commission and pol…
The National Security Minister says that while there is a vacancy in the post of Commissione…
CSEC and CAPE exams in 2021 saw the lowest number of candidates in years, coupled with the h…
The National Security Minister says that while there is a vacancy in the post of Commissione…
the Chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation is seeking to set the record straight.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- 31 Year-old Single Father Murdered
- UNC: Don't Vaccinate All Children
- Beyond The Tape : Thursday 14th October 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 13th October 2021
- TTPS Headless
- Opposition Leader Calls For Head Of State To Account
- Nursing Students Upset
- Gov't Says Dcp Jacob In Charge Of Ttps
- Lewis On Budget
- Returning To The Gym