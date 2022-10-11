Opposition leader, Kamla Persad Bissessar, accuses former attorney general, Faris Al Rawi, of exercising undue influence and conspiring to pervert the course of justice in the corruption kickback case involving former UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen and former AG, Anand Ramlogan. She says Faris must go!
The Finance Minister said that across several Ministries....there are one-off payments for a…
The bright lights of New York City are shining on talented Trinidadian composer Etienne Charles.
The struggle is real for T&T athletes...in particular when it comes to finding.
