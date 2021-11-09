On Wednesday, Parliament will meet to vote on the new candidates for the Police Service Commission, but it seems likely that none of the candidates will get the nod from the Opposition, as they are still waging war against the President, and the Independent bench. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTUTA Upset

TTUTA Upset

For the 3rd time since the reopening of all schools for students vaccinated and unvaccinated…