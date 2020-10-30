The Opposition is calling on Government to come clean on its plans for number Three Alexandra Street St Clair. and the role of One Minister's father in deals involving the State.

Vasant Wants to be UNC Leader

Vasant Bharath, who served in the 2010-2015 People's Partnership Cabinet, which was led by the UNC's current Political Leader -- Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Friday launched his bid to try defeat her in the party's internal elections, on December 6th.

Patriotic Says It Has Met The Deadline

Patriotic Energies, the company owned by the Oilfield Fields Workers Trade Union, which is the preferred bidder for the State owned oil refinery and port at Point-a-Pierre says it has submitted a final proposal ahead the tomorrow's deadline set by the Prime Minister.

UNC: Where the $97m?

Did the Finance Minister underestimate how much money was dispersed through the Salary Relief Grant?

To open, or not to open?

The debate over COVID-19 continued, on set on TV6's Morning Edition, on Friday.