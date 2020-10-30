The Opposition is calling on Government to come clean on its plans for number Three Alexandra Street St Clair. and the role of One Minister's father in deals involving the State.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Vasant Bharath, who served in the 2010-2015 People's Partnership Cabinet, which was led by the UNC's current Political Leader -- Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Friday launched his bid to try defeat her in the party's internal elections, on December 6th.
Patriotic Energies, the company owned by the Oilfield Fields Workers Trade Union, which is the preferred bidder for the State owned oil refinery and port at Point-a-Pierre says it has submitted a final proposal ahead the tomorrow's deadline set by the Prime Minister.
The Opposition is calling on Government to come clean on its plans for number Three Alexandra Street St Clair...
Did the Finance Minister underestimate how much money was dispersed through the Salary Relief Grant?
To open, or not to open?
The debate over COVID-19 continued, on set on TV6's Morning Edition, on Friday.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- DSS Founder Kerron Clarke Speaks With TV6
- Skin Cancer
- Venezuelans preferred. Trinis not lining up for work
- Probe in newborn's death at hospital
- Gov’t To Borrow $2 Billion Each Quarter Of Fiscal 2021
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 29th October 2020
- PM visits 6 year old farmer in Tobago
- Paria Sole Fuel Importer
- Nationals to return from Miami, New York
- Who's buying up OCM shares? Anil Roberts says he knows the 'ANSA'