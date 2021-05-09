Meantime the United National Congress is condemning the government for its decision to move forward with the SEA exam, given the threat of COVID-19. The Opposition says it had long since recommended that continuous assessment be used in place of SEA, and the pandemic is the opportune time to make the shift.

CDC Confirms Covid19 Airborne

After more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed what many have been suspecting, and dreading the COVID-19 virus is airborne.

Responses To Marshall Passing

Marshall's death has sent the fraternity into mourning. Owner of D'Dial Fitness Gym Mikey John who was a close friend of Marshall said he was deeply saddened by his passing.

UNC: Lockdown No Sense With Porous Borders

Locking down the country makes no sense without securing our borders. So says Opposition Senator Damien Lyder, who says information reaching the UNC is that there are in fact close to 200,000 illegal immigrants in this country