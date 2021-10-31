Are the Safe Zones for those vaccinated against Covid19 really safe? One Opposition MP is raising his concerns as he is calling on the Government to make antigen tests available to the public to guard against those who may have Covid but are not presenting any symptoms including those who are vaccinated. He says the Safe Zones could be a potential super spreader as more Delta cases are being recorded. Juhel Browne reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Opposition Asks If Safe Zones Are Safe

Opposition Asks If Safe Zones Are Safe

Are the Safe Zones for those vaccinated against Covid19 really safe? One Opposition MP is raising his concerns as he is calling on the Government to make antigen tests available to the public to guard against those who may have Covid but are not presenting any symptoms including those who are vaccinated.

Fatal Accident, Two Die

Fatal Accident, Two Die

Two persons died in a crash on the Uriah Butler Highway this morning. A teenager was one of the victims while the driver is in critical condition in hospital.