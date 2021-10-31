Are the Safe Zones for those vaccinated against Covid19 really safe? One Opposition MP is raising his concerns as he is calling on the Government to make antigen tests available to the public to guard against those who may have Covid but are not presenting any symptoms including those who are vaccinated. He says the Safe Zones could be a potential super spreader as more Delta cases are being recorded. Juhel Browne reports.
Opposition Asks If Safe Zones Are Safe
Juhel Browne
