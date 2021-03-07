The Opposition is making a link between the recent acquisition of Oscar Francois Ltd. and Intersol Ltd. by Agostini Ltd and the government. The Opposition claims government is facilitating monopolization of the pharmaceutical industry for their friends and financiers something they warn can hurt the pockets of the common man and even worse, impact the distribution of COVID vaccines by the private sector. Rynessa Cutting reports.

