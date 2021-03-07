The Opposition is making a link between the recent acquisition of Oscar Francois Ltd. and Intersol Ltd. by Agostini Ltd and the government. The Opposition claims government is facilitating monopolization of the pharmaceutical industry for their friends and financiers something they warn can hurt the pockets of the common man and even worse, impact the distribution of COVID vaccines by the private sector. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Opposition alleges Covid Vaccine Collusion
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
T&T has made its first Vaccine payment to the COVAX Facility and is expected to start the National Vaccination Campaign later this month.
There is no doubt that strides have been globally and locally in the area the area of gender equality...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Caught on Tape: child roughly handled on video
- Arima Taxi Drivers Plan To Protect Women
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 05th March 2021
- Morning Edition: 8th March, 2021
- Gay rights activist Colin Robinson has died
- Woman Found Dead
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 4th March 2021
- President finally speaks on missing murdered women
- T&T’s Birth Rate On Decline
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 03rd March 2021