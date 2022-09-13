The opposition UNC is calling on the various chambers and business groups to give a fair assessment of the budget presentation and depart from their glowing terms year after year. This, as the UNC's shadow Energy Minister says finance Minster Colm Imbert has been wrong in his predictions, year after year.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

FARLEY CHALLENGES DUKE

FARLEY CHALLENGES DUKE

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine is today challenging Deputy Chief Secretary and PDP lea…