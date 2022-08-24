However the Opposition Leader has a different view. At last evening's UNC Virtual report, Mrs. Persad-Bissessar even went so far as to call the Agri Expo a 'pappyshow'. She says no significant investment will come of the venture, and she's warning the country to beware of what she terms, "more lies" to come in the national budget. Rynessa Cutting has more.

