A motion seeking to annul the 2021 Order which sets a new selection process for the Commissioner of Police and his deputy failed in the Upper House on Monday after five hours of deliberations.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The new Caricom chairman says "the discrimatory practice within the region of banning travel from member states with elevated levels of COVID" "should be discouraged."
A Chaguanas man is found dead, at his home, with a face wound.
A Penal man appears in court on child porn charges.
And, a San Juan woman is accused of stealing nearly one thousand dollars in groceries.
The Prime Minister says "strategic engagement and advocacy with high-level office holders in key capitals and international institutions" during his six-month term as the chairman of Caricom "have resulted in offers of vaccines."
Public transportation capacity has been increased, and this doesn’t apply only to maxis and taxis.
The sound of tractors, jack-hammers and coin washing machines all returned, on Monday.
Do you know the difference between energy conservation and efficiency? Well in tonight's Energy Matters we explore how both terms, though different, go hand in hand in the world of energy.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape 5th July 2021
- Dr Seecheran’s Dental Office Vandalised
- Crime Wrap
- Vaccine Hesitancy A Concern Says New CARICOM Chair
- Unhindered travel once vaccinated?
- Crime Wrap
- Nakid On Preaction Letter: Bring It On Rowley
- MOH Plans To Vaccinate 300,000 More People
- Construction And Laundromats Reopen
- Travel Protocols Within CARICOM Need To Be Clear