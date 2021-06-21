OPM & White House In Active Talks About Vaccines

The Health Minister says active talks involving different arms of the Government, the White House and international health organisations are underway regarding whether Trinidad and Tobago will benefit from 500 million Pfizer vaccines being donated by the United States to low- and lower middle-income countries around the world.
The Health Minister was responding to a question raised in the Senate today by an Opposition Senator as to what impact there will be on this country's COVID vaccine drive if it does not qualify for the doses from the US.
Juhel Browne reports.