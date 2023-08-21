Excessive delays and cancellations were faced by passengers of Caribbean Airlines, by what the airline describes as 'operational disruptions due to cockpit crew constraints'. These constraints affected both domestic and international flights. TV6's Elizabeth Williams and Trinidad Express Senior Photographer Jermaine Cruickshank visited the country's two airports, here is that report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AROUCA DOUBLE MURDER

AROUCA DOUBLE MURDER

An explosion of gun violence over the last 48 hours has left 16 people dead from Friday up t…