A new Fire Station was officially opened in Penal on Tuesday.
But the ceremony was cut short after National Security Minister Stuart Young took a fall as he exited the stage following his address.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was there.
A new Fire Station was officially opened in Penal on Tuesday.
But the ceremony was cut short after National Security Minister Stuart Young took a fall as he exited the stage following his address.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was there.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
UNC Senator Saddam Hosein says the Opposition has no intention of supporting the Interception of Communications Bill.
The Finance Minister in his contribution in the Senate concerning the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority Bill...
An autopsy today confirmed that 7 year old Shazard Mohammed died after choking on a pholourie on Monday.
As global markets show some signs of stabilizing in the aftermath of a dramatic decline in oil prices, Finance Minister Colm Imbert has revealed the projected cost to the T&T economy.
It's the first case to hit the CARICOM Bloc. COVID 19 has been confirmed in Jamaica via a woman who returned to Jamaica to attend a funeral.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription