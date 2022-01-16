Tourism stakeholders in Tobago are calling for the beaches to be opened later than 2pm. TV6 even caught up with visitors from the UK who had their say on the matter. TV6's Elizabeth Williams was at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park and has this report.

Protesters Vs Riot Squad

A mass gathering of protestors opposed to the government’s public sector vaccine mandate was shut down by police today.

Riot police officers used tear gas as they battled to disperse the crowds at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.

Open The Beaches Longer

UNC Press Conference

The Opposition is criticizing the Prime Minister’s announcement of a five member team to investigate the management of covid 19 within the hospitals. Two UNC MPs today reiterated the party’s calls for a commission of enquiry instead, claiming that it would yield much more information through a more transparent process. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tuned into the UNC virtual Sunday media conference today and tells us more.