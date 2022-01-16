Tourism stakeholders in Tobago are calling for the beaches to be opened later than 2pm. TV6 even caught up with visitors from the UK who had their say on the matter. TV6's Elizabeth Williams was at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park and has this report.
Open The Beaches Longer
Elizabeth Williams
