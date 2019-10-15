Hundreds of vehicles have been lining up daily at a portable CNG pumping unit in San Fernando, after south Trinidad's only CNG- supplied gas station closed its CNG pumps for repairs last week.

Taxi drivers are left counting thousands of dollars in losses, since most of their days are now spent lining up to refill.

They're calling on the National Gas Company to immediately resolve the situation and to work on establishing more CNG stations in the southland.

Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has more on this story.

