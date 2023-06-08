As game wardens continue their efforts to verify claims that a Jaguar is loose in the Palo Seco community, come reports of more sightings.
One particular report online claiming that the animal was seen in close proximity to children, was made by a hunting group.
That group also made calls for interested hunters to come out and join the search.
But as reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekerisigh tells us, it’s a call that the Ministry of Agriculture is strongly warning against, advising that the only people authorized to enter the forests at this time are game wardens.