Today marked the one-year anniversary of the Paria LMCS diving tragedy. To commemorate the date, relatives of the four deceased divers visited the site of the incident, berth #6, in waters off Pointe a Pierre. Our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was there.
One Year Since Paria Diving Tragedy
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
