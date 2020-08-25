One more patient has died and 92 more positive COVID 19 results came in today bringing the total number of cases in T&T to 1099. Meanwhile patients testing positive for the virus tell us they wait about three days to be admitted to hospital. While not giving us a time frame, the delay is not something the Ministry of Health denies. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

