Less than one month to the physical reopening of school, the body that represents teachers still has all the same concerns it's had for the last several months - in fact, teachers have fresh concerns! TTUTA President Antonia Tekah- De Freitas joined us on set TV6's Morning Edition.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PROTESTER REMOVED

PROTESTER REMOVED

Activist Ishmael Samad was the lone demonstrator outside the red house on Friday and the las…

PARLIAMENT RE-OPENS

PARLIAMENT RE-OPENS

The First Session of the 12th Parliament was characterized by a lack of support by the Oppos…

CRIME WRAP

CRIME WRAP

Police crackdown on PH drivers, a 19-year od an charged with a sex crime against a minor and…

BABY TURNED AWAY

BABY TURNED AWAY

A single mother of two in Tobago, told TV6, her three year old baby was turned away from rec…