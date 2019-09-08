As we speak Trinidad and Tobago has 100 troops in the Bahamas. They were sent there as part of the recovery efforts after unprecedented devastation following Hurricane Dorian. National Security Minister Stuart Young accompanied the troops and has returned to Trinidad but before he left he thanked them for their service and implored them to make us proud. Kejan Haynes was at the airport.

