One man has been arrested in Venezuela in connection with the drownings of several Venezuelan nationals who were attempting an illegal entry into Trinidad. The search continues for many others believed to have been on a second boat. Only one victim has been officially identified so far…

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PSA Elections

The counting of the votes is underway in the Public Services Association elections.

Covid Assistance

Covid Assistance

Businesswoman Toya Kent told TV6, business has slowed down considerably, due to the COVID-19…

PDP On Tobago

PDP On Tobago

The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) on Sunday, held a prime time online show, taking calls and fielding questions from members of the public, as to why Tobagonians should vote the party into office...