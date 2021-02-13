Here’s the latest OMG Entertainment News.

PM Rowley: I Will Not Fire Tracy

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has made it clear that he will not ask PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine to resign, even if this costs him the next THA elections.

Facing The Issue

We said goodbye to Andrea Bharatt on Friday. How do we fix the problem of violence against women and girls perpetrated by men, young men in the main?

Permits To Be Required For Pepper Spray

The Prime Minister says regulations for a regulated arrangement where permits will be required for pepper spray will be before the Cabinet in the not too distant future.