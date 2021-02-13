Here’s the latest OMG Entertainment News.
In a surprise turn of events in the House of Representatives on Friday, the Evidence Amendment Bill was passed with support from the Opposition.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has made it clear that he will not ask PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine to resign, even if this costs him the next THA elections.
We said goodbye to Andrea Bharatt on Friday. How do we fix the problem of violence against women and girls perpetrated by men, young men in the main?
The Prime Minister says regulations for a regulated arrangement where permits will be required for pepper spray will be before the Cabinet in the not too distant future.
