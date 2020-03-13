Here’s Daniella with our OMG News.
Amidst the economic fallout over COVID-19, the Trade Ministry says, there's no shortage of goods in T&T.
The Tobago Chamber wants Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley to come to Tobago.
A 43-year-old woman was shot dead near her Gasparillo home Thursday night.
There is no need to avoid the public hospitals and health centres.
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 13th March 2020
- Nursing Council ruled illegal, 200 Nurses Invalid
- No Shortage but Two Months Supply of Flour
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 12th March 2020
- Family: Woman killed over land
- OMG Entertainment News Brief
- Panic Buying at Pricesmart
- What to do if you have cold or flu symptoms?
- Duke tells workers stay home Monday
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 11th March 2020