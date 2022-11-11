15 gymnasts got vital experience over the weekend as they competed in the COPA IGA International Gymnastics Meet. The athletes who are representing Olympia Gymnastics Academy competed in the WAG Beginner Level to Level 8 division. They were accompanied by their coaches Dale and Nanda Ali across in Panama City.

