After the declaration that Carnival 2023 was open, old mas characters paraded in downtown Port of Spain. Despite what was a decrease in the number of spectators and old mas participants this year, a King and Queen of Jouvert were crowned, and government officials expressed optimism over Carnival 2023. Reporter Alicia Boucher and Cameraman Brandon Benoit bring you the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

South Jouvert

South Jouvert

South J’ouvert in San Fernando was alive with mas, bands and special appearances. Road march…

Tobago Jouvert

Tobago Jouvert

Chairman of the Tobago Bandleaders Association, Jemma Bedlow is still awaiting her $1.3 mill…

Dimanche Gras Results

Dimanche Gras Results

​It was a night of new monarchs, king and queen. Dimanche Gras 2023 was a major production o…