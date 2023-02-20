After the declaration that Carnival 2023 was open, old mas characters paraded in downtown Port of Spain. Despite what was a decrease in the number of spectators and old mas participants this year, a King and Queen of Jouvert were crowned, and government officials expressed optimism over Carnival 2023. Reporter Alicia Boucher and Cameraman Brandon Benoit bring you the details.
Old Mass 2023 In Port Of Spain
Alicia Boucher
