Old $100 for a home

Habitat for Humanity is welcoming citizens who haven't or won't be able to exchange their old $100 notes to donate them to a worthy cause.
Calling it the '$100 Campaign', Habitat for Humanity is calling on the public traveling into or out of the country to donate at the Piarco International Airport.
They've set up 'houses' at both gate wings in the airport and it's as simple as placing the notes in the box.
In Trinidad and Tobago, approximately 200,000 people cannot afford to own a proper home. Habitat for Humanity steps in and provides houses which are sold at no profit.
Initiatives like the $100 Campaign assists the organisation to build more of these homes.