The opposition leader is threatening legal action against the Prime Minister, here's why.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Some people find gangster life exciting; this is the analysis of ACP Winston Maharaj as he weighs in on the eruption of homicides over the past few days.
Despite a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Terminix Rangers, AC Port of Spain is still holding onto the lead in the T&T Premier Football League.
There are plans of spreading the game to many parts of T&T.
That's the vision of the new executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Windball Cricket Association.
This follows their press briefing recently at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar.
It's a sport that's growing in T&T.
And the Trinidad and Tobago Darts Association is hoping to take it even further so that youngsters and even adults can gravitate towards the game.
The opposition leader is threatening legal action against the Prime Minister, here's why.
What started off as one Maracas Bay vendor complaining about the Ministry of Tourism, where it concerns the upkeep of their vending booth, has resulted in the Ministry giving what it calls much-needed insight into the contractual arrangement between the parties, as well as the fact that a number of vendors are currently in arrears.