A group of 45 oilfield workers are pleading with the government to be granted entry into the country.

The men have been in Mexico working on a drilling rig since early March, and are yet to receive word on whether they are being considered for an exemption.

They tell reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, they feel rejected by the government despite their dedication to the growth of the nation's energy sector.

Tonight they're hoping both the National Security Minister and Prime Minister will hear their voices.

