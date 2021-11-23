However the Opposition is of the view that things have never been worse in the TTPS. During the UNC's Virtual Forum last evening, Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal claimed that a number of officers who should be on suspension are still on active duty, as there is no one with the authority to suspend them. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

60 New Cases

60 New Cases

Tobago recorded sixty covid19 cases today, with one additional death, a 75 year old female w…