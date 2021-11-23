However the Opposition is of the view that things have never been worse in the TTPS. During the UNC's Virtual Forum last evening, Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal claimed that a number of officers who should be on suspension are still on active duty, as there is no one with the authority to suspend them. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Officers To Be Suspended; But No Commissioner To Take Action
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Leader of the Innovative Democratic Alliance (IDA), Dr. Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus is calling on…
The Senate began its debate today of a motion by Independent Senator Anthony Vieira who is c…
The Chaguanas Chamber is looking forward to a reasonable Christmas season, but Chamber presi…
The Farmers Union stands by their increase in price of goat meat saying that, feed and pharm…
Climate change is resulting in warmer and drier than average dry seasons in this country.
Tobago recorded sixty covid19 cases today, with one additional death, a 75 year old female w…