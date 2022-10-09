The ODPM is reporting that over 600 adverse impacts have been recorded over the last several days, since the passage of the tropical wave. An adverse weather alert, yellow level, issued this morning, has since been discontinued... however with rainfall occuring today and more expected tonight, the Met Office and the ODPM advise continued caution. Rynessa Cutting has the details.
ODPM Update: Over 600 Adverse Impacts Reported
Rynessa Cutting
