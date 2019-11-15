The Office of Disaster and Preparedness and Management held a workshop to examine their response to Tropical Storm Karen who wrecked-havoc just barely missing us last September, causing flooding and landslides to Tobago and northern parts of Trinidad. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
ODPM Reaction Review
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
