In a new political development on Friday, a former Opposition Senator resigned as the Chief Economist in the Office of the Opposition Leader and as a member of the UNC and publicly joined the PNM.

Once critical of the Government, Taharqa Obika, now praises the PNM administration led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

The former Opposition Senator says the PNM is about "serious governance."

This follows the recent resignation of three former UNC councillors.

Our Political Editor Juhel Browne brings us the details.

