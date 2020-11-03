It's nearing a since Senator Taharqa Obika has seen his wife and children. The family has been separated by border control measures due to the pandemic. He's asking for immigration rules to be changed lest families are destroyed.

Grant Gets Her Grant

After the process was delayed, help has finally come from the National Commission for Self Help for a Diego Martin woman, who has been frustrated by a leaking roof.

Man Swept Away By Floods

The search is on for a missing man, who disappeared, after being swept away by rushing flood waters, in the Williamsville area.