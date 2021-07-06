UNC Chief Economist and former opposition senator Taharqa Obika calls on government to stop hiding country data. He says one hundred thousand persons dropped off the labor force pre- Covid and liquidating assets will not fix the problem.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Russian Dance

Russian Dance

While the covid19 pandemic has dealt a hard blow to some, others are capitalizing on the many opportunities available to them.

Tuesday Sports Pandemic Wrap

Tuesday Sports Pandemic Wrap

It's time to take a look at what's happening in the world of sport linked to covid-19.

Tonight the focus is on cricket, motor sport and tennis.

Government Seeks To Increase Borrowing Cap

Government Seeks To Increase Borrowing Cap

Independent and Opposition Senators are tonight sounding a warning, as government seeks to increase the country's borrowing ceiling under the Development Loans Act, for the third time in just over 5 years. 