NUTRIMIX Employees Uncomfortable Over COVID

Employees of Nutrimix Feeds Limited are calling on the authorities to intervene and ensure that the company follow the appropriate health regulations after a number of workers tested positive for covid-19.
Through their union, the workers say the company issued a memo on Monday advising that self-isolation for up to ONE week with NO pay, would be granted and no medical documentation of clearance would be required to continue working.
The workers tell reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, they fear for their lives and livelihoods, and hope the Ministry of Health can get involved.