An explosion today of the cooling water system at Nutrien Trinidad has led to the No.4 Ammonia plant being shut down.
Nutrien Trinidad, formerly PCS Nitrogen, is the country's largest ammonia producer and one of the largest nitrogen manufacturing complexes in the world. Viewers sent us video showing some of the damage and when contacted, the company responded to our queries saying: quote,
"At approximately 7.00 a.m today a section of the cooling water system associated with our No.4 Ammonia Plant was damaged."
The company said there were no injuries or environmental incidents arising out of the mishap and told our newsroom that a safe work plan has been formulated to effect repairs and safety remains the most important priority.
And as to the effect on production, Nutrien says Quote "The No.4 Ammonia plant was safely shut down this morning. Initial estimate of downtime suggests a one week production outage on this plant. All other plants remain unaffected and producing."