Nursing Students Upset

A number of students attached to the School of Nursing Health and Environmental Sciences, at Costaatt Tobago, are up in arms with the institution. Students are calling for their outstanding stipends, required personal protective equipment (PPE) for clinical and the necessary hours for them to complete their degree. Students spoke with Elizabeth Williams at the Glen Road Campus.

