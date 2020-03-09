High Court Judge Justice Frank Seepersad has declared the Nursing Council of T&T which held on after April 19th 2019, illegal. This ruling has led to some confusion within the health sector as the registration of over 200 nurses have been declared null, void and of no effect. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

