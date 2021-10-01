Following a day of prayer held by nursing personnel, which was supposed to "send a message" to the RHAs and the Ministry of Health, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh reported no real impact on operations across the health facilities on Friday. However President of the TTRNA Idi Stuart says there was significant disruption, but if the Health Minister did not see the impact, nurses will be doubling down with more robust action for Christmas. Rynessa Cutting reports.

AG SAYS HE ISN'T THE GOV'T BUT ITS ATTORNEY

The Attorney General says he is not the Government but is it's attorney at law, as he spoke about the legal challenge now before the Courts regarding the process as outlined in the Constitution for the appointment of Gary Griffith as the Acting Police Commissioner.

GRIFFITH INTERRETATION UPDATE

Time is of the essence, suggests High Court Judge Nadia Kangaloo as she aims to resolve the interpretation matter in the process of appointing Gary Griffith to act as police commissioner on the eve of expiration of McDonald Jacob's acting stint.

CRIME WRAP

Two charged with the murder of a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old man is charged with a triple homicide. The victims are all members of his family.

PSC NOMINEE BOWS OUT_

One nominee for the post of member of the Police Service Commission has bowed out and his nomination has been withdrawn by the President.