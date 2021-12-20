The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association says it is not in favour of the Government's new vaccination policy. We are told some nurses are threatening to leave the job if they are forced to get immunized against covid 19. Nicole M Romany has the story.
Nurses Claim Rights Violation Over PM Vaccine Plan
- Nicole M Romany
