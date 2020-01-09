President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart says Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh is partly to be blame for the refusal by the Caribbean Examinations Council to release the results of the Regional Examination for Nurse Registration. Stuart is now demanding that the Minister rectify the situation as soon as possible. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
Nurses Assoc Blames Deyalsingh for Delay
Nisha John-Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Charity is a virtue that is usually encouraged, but when it comes to feeding the homeless in San Fernando, you can end up in hot water.
A 28 year old mother of one was shot and killed at her Avocat home on Thursday.
The Ministry of Trade is responding to talk of possible price increases by supermarket owners.
What is carnival without music? And what is music without rhythm?
Well, for the members of the Siparia Rhythm Posse, the answer is simple, there would be nothing.
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart says Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh is partly to be blame for the refusal by the Caribbean Examinations Council to release the results of the Regional Examination for Nurse Registration
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Arson Attack in Tobago
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 08th January 2020
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 07th January 2020
- Making the U-Turn Part 1
- Angry Nursing Students Want Their Results
- Morning Edition January 9th 2020
- UK Advises Its Citizens of New Cannabis Law
- North Coast Drivers Move
- Inside Business: The Carnival Monday Industry
- Morning Edition January 8th 2020