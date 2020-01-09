President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart says Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh is partly to be blame for the refusal by the Caribbean Examinations Council to release the results of the Regional Examination for Nurse Registration. Stuart is now demanding that the Minister rectify the situation as soon as possible. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Siparia Rhythm Posse

Siparia Rhythm Posse

What is carnival without music? And what is music without rhythm?

Well, for the members of the Siparia Rhythm Posse, the answer is simple, there would be nothing.

Nurses Assoc Blames Deyalsingh for Delay

Nurses Assoc Blames Deyalsingh for Delay

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association Idi Stuart says Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh is partly to be blame for the refusal by the Caribbean Examinations Council to release the results of the Regional Examination for Nurse Registration