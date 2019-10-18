Registered nurses and midwives intend to file for Judicial Review on a Ministerial appointment made to the Nursing Council of T&T. They believe the move is not in the best interest of their profession and intend to have it legally challenged. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine has the story.
Nurses and Midwives Seek Judicial Review
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Minister Young also spoke on other issues related to the National Security portfolio including his dissatisfaction with the State of the fleet of vehicles in the Prison Service.
Registered nurses and midwives intend to file for Judicial Review on a Ministerial appointment made to the Nursing Council of T&T.
If that phrase sounds familiar, you're one of may T20 fans who know the chirpy and bubbly cricket television commentator Danny Morrison.
We conclude our two-part series on our feature with ICC umpire Joel Wilson.
Some two years and four months after Prime Minister Rowley announced in June, 2017, that this country cannot afford to pay $200 million to a foreign contractor to maintain four Augusta Westland 139 helicopters, they remain grounded.